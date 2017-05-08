SBI Savings Bank Account: How To Avoid Fine Under Minimum Balance Rules

A regular review of your account will help you to ensure the average monthly balance is maintained and avoid the minimal charges. pic.twitter.com/bZSwWRW134— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) April 22, 2017
SBI has said its savings bank account holders in rural, semi-urban, urban and metro branches need to maintain an average balance of Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively.
What kind of charges apply?
At SBI metro branches, for example, savings bank account holders - who need to maintain a monthly average balance of Rs 5,000 from April 1 - will need to pay a charge of Rs 50 in case of an MAB between Rs 2,500 and Rs 5,000, Rs 75 in case it is between Rs 1,250 and Rs 2,500, and Rs 100 in cases where it is up to Rs 1,249, according to the bank. The charges exclude service tax, which will be levied in addition to the given amounts.
My nearest SBI branch falls under which category?
State Bank of India classifies its branches spanning a multitude of states and districts into the four categories. A link shared by SBI on microblogging site Twitter leads to a document containing a population group-wise (rural, semi-urban, urban or metro) list of its branches.
Meanwhile, SBI last month merged its operations with five of its associate banks and Bharatiya Mahila Bank, joining "the coveted league of Global Top 50 banks", it said in another Tweet.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement