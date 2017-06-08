SBI Savings Bank Account: Minimum Balance Rules And How To Avoid Fine

A regular review of your account will help you to ensure the average monthly balance is maintained and avoid the minimal charges. pic.twitter.com/bZSwWRW134- State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) April 22, 2017
|Shortfall
|SBI charges plus service tax
|Over 75%
|Rs 100
|50-75%
|Rs 75
|Till 50%
|Rs 50
|Shortfall
|SBI charges plus service tax
|Over 75%
|Rs 80
|50-75%
|Rs 60
|Till 50%
|Rs 40
|Shortfall
|SBI charges plus service tax
|Over 75%
|Rs 75
|50-75%
|Rs 50
|Till 50%
|Rs 25
|Shortfall
|SBI charges plus service tax
|Over 75%
|Rs 50
|50-75%
|Rs 30
|Till 50%
|Rs 20
