SBI Savings Bank Account: Minimum Balance Rules And How To Avoid Fine

State Bank of India charges a penalty up to Rs 100 (excluding service tax) on its savings bank account holders for not maintaining the minimum required balance under its monthly average balance or MUB rules. The fine for not meeting the minimum average balance in savings bank accounts each month is levied on the basis of branch location. This was said by India's largest bank SBI on microblogging site Twitter. That means customers holding savings bank accounts in metro, urban, semi-urban and rural branches of SBI need to pay different penalty amounts for non-compliance. The amount also varies on the percentage of shortfall each month, according to SBI's website. SBI has specified various ranges of shortfall for its savings bank customers according to the four categories of branches.For example, if you hold a savings bank account in a metro branch of SBI, you need to maintain a monthly average balance of Rs 5,000. Also, if the average maintained during a month comes out to be between Rs 2,500 and Rs 5,000, which means a shortfall of less than 50 per cent, a charge of Rs 50 plus service tax will be levied, SBI has said.

A regular review of your account will help you to ensure the average monthly balance is maintained and avoid the minimal charges. pic.twitter.com/bZSwWRW134 - State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) April 22, 2017

Shortfall SBI charges plus service tax Over 75% Rs 100 50-75% Rs 75 Till 50% Rs 50

Shortfall SBI charges plus service tax Over 75% Rs 80 50-75% Rs 60 Till 50% Rs 40

Shortfall SBI charges plus service tax Over 75% Rs 75 50-75% Rs 50 Till 50% Rs 25

Shortfall SBI charges plus service tax Over 75% Rs 50 50-75% Rs 30 Till 50% Rs 20

For urban customers:
For semi-urban customers:
For rural customers:
The charges have been permitted by the Reserve Bank of India and are being levied by banks across the industry "and help us in providing better services to the customers", SBI added.
After its merger with five associate banks and Bharatiya Mahila Bank, SBI has entered the league of top 50 global banks with a balance sheet size of Rs. 41 lakh crore, 2.77 lakh employees, 50 crore customers, over 22,500 branches and 58,000 ATMs.