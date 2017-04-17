SBI Skill Loan Up To Rs 1.5 Lakh: Interest Rate, Repayment And More

SBI’s Skill loan enables you to get professional certification from any college or course affiliated with the various institutions. pic.twitter.com/Owprmkie3i— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) April 17, 2017
State Bank of India is also offering 100 per cent financing on education loans up to Rs 30 lakh with a repayment period of up to 15 years. Students can apply for term loans under SBI's scholar loan scheme for pursuing higher education in select 120 premier institutions in the country - including several IIMs and IITs.
SBI merges 5 associate banks and the Bharatiya Mahila Bank with itself. With this feat, SBI joins the coveted league of Global Top 50 banks. pic.twitter.com/2qpZyMEjQn— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) April 1, 2017
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement