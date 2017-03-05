Senior Citizen Savings Scheme: 10 Things You Should Know Before Investing
Written by Prashun Talukdar | Last Updated: March 05, 2017
The maximum deposit limit under the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme is Rs 15 lakh.
To invest wisely is the main responsibility after retirement. Choosing an investment plan which offers fair returns and security is very important. The Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) under the Post Office Savings Schemes is preferably the most effective way for that. Due to the benefits offered under the Senior Citizen Savings plan like higher returns, less risk factor and tax savings option, it is becoming a popular choice among the retirees. Rather than going for the regular fixed deposit schemes offered by banks, one must check the details of this scheme as it is backed by the government.
Here are the 10 things you should know about the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme:
1. Eligibility criteria for opening an account: An individual aged 60 years or more may open the account. And, those who have retired on superannuation or under voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) at the age between 55 to 60 years are also eligible. The procedure to open account can be done by cash if the amount is below Rs 1 lakh and through cheque for exceeding Rs 1 Lakh.
2. Deposit limit: The amount deposited should be up to Rs 15 lakh (in multiples of Rs 1000).
3. Number of accounts: Any number of accounts can be opened but the maximum investment limit should not exceed Rs 15 lakh by adding balance in all accounts. A depositor may operate more than one account in individual capacity or jointly with spouse (husband/wife). Joint account can be opened with spouse only and first depositor in that account will be the investor.
4. Nomination: The facility is available at the time of opening and also after opening of account.
5. Rate of interest: Currently, interest rate on the scheme offered is 8.5 per cent per annum. The interest amount will be credited quarterly. For auto credit of the interest amount, a separate savings account with the Post Office is required.
6. Tenure: Maturity period under the scheme is 5 years. After maturity, the account can be further extended by three years within a year from the maturity date of five-year term by giving application in prescribed format by the Post Office.
7. Premature closure: The option is only allowed after one year on deduction of an amount equal to 1.5 per cent of the deposit and 1 per cent of the deposit after 2 years. A premature withdrawal charge will be levied.
8. Account transfer facility: A person can transfer an account from one post office to another.
9. Documents needed: Know Your Customer (KYC) form, photographs, Permanent Account Number (PAN), address and age proof. For retirees, an employer certificate stating the relieving date on superannuation or otherwise, proof of benefits, designation and duration of employment are required.
10. Tax Benefits: Investment under the scheme entitled for benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.
Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.