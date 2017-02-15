Soon, Faster PAN, An App For Filing Tax Returns

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the policy-making body of the Income Tax department, is planning to roll out a faster method to obtain a PAN.
Edited by Prashun Talukdar | Last Updated: February 15, 2017 15:37 (IST) Prashun Talukdar
EMAIL
COMMENTS
The government is planning to introduce a quicker method for getting a Permanent Account Number.
In a bid to simplify the tax-filing process, the government is planning to introduce a quicker method for getting a Permanent Account Number (PAN) and an app that will allow filing of income tax easily through your smartphone. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the policy-making body of the Income Tax department, is planning to roll out a faster method to obtain a PAN, powered by the Aadhaar database, even as a mobile application is being prepared for filing of tax returns and other services, news agency Press Trust of India reported quoting a senior tax official.
The Income Tax Department has also opened e-nivaran (electronic solution) facility for online redressal of taxpayers' grievances at its 60 special offices across the country.
"A taxpayer can register his or her Income Tax related grievance on the e-nivaran link of the department's e-filing portal or can himself go to an ASK (Aaykar Sampark Kendra) and register such a complaint. They will have to fill a simple one-page form and they will subsequently be provided with a unique number to follow the progress of the case," the official said.
The e-nivaran system was launched by the CBDT last year.
"The rollout started sometime back and till now about 60 Aaykar Sampark Kendras have started the facility. 104 more such ASKs will soon have the facility," the official added.
Taxpayers can register all complaints related to delay in refunds, filing of e-returns, tax deducted at source (TDS), PAN issues, those pertaining to their assessing officer (AO) or any other issue at this facility.