Target Rs 1 Crore. Starting Just 5 Years Early Can Make A Big Difference

Accumulating a retirement corpus of Rs 1 crore is the dream of many middle-class salaried persons. At the first glance, the corpus may look a big target, it is actually not very difficult if one starts saving early for this goal, say financial planners. A 25-year old person who has just started his career can accumulate a retirement corpus of Rs 1 crore by the time he reaches 55 by investing as low as Rs 2,861 every month for next 30 years, assuming that his investment grows at a compounding rate of 12 per cent per annum. Although a 12 per cent compounding return sounds very optimistic, many top equity mutual funds have generated even higher returns over long periods.
Even if we assume a 10 per cent compound return from a SIP, then the same 25-year-old person can accumulate Rs 1 crore corpus by investing Rs 4,424 every month for next 30 years. And if the same return expectation is brought down to 8 per cent, then the same person has to invest Rs 6,710 every month for 30 years to accumulate Rs 1 crore.
However, if the person starts saving late to accumulate the corpus, then his monthly investment requirement increases significantly. For example, if a person starts investing in a SIP at the age of 30, then he has to invest Rs 5,322 every month to accumulate a corpus of Rs 1 crore by the time he becomes 55 years old, assuming a compounding return of 12 per cent on SIP.
