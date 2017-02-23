Companies That Reported Sudden Rise In Sales Post Notes Ban Under Scanner

New Delhi: Tightening its scrutiny of cash deposits post note ban, the tax department is closely looking at any business entity showing sudden spurt in cash sales in November and December in a bid to detect possible tax evasion.
In every case of abnormal increase in cash sale, the tax department will match the sales and inventory data claimed by any company, enterprise or trading establishment with those of prior months to find out if blackmoney was being camouflaged as business sales, a senior government official said.
On the taxman's radar are traders and business establishments that have shown sudden rise in cash sales or inventory purchase immediately after November 8 when the government unveiled its decision to demonetise old 500 and 1,000 rupee notes.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement