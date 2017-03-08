Technical Glitch Delaying EMIs Rectified: National Payments Corporation
Customers of some of the banks whose EMIs were to be deducted through electronic clearing service (ECS) on a certain date had received messages from their banks about the EMI delay at the Payments Corporation due to technical reason.
NPCI is the central infrastructure for various retail payment systems in the country.
Mumbai: National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Wednesday said it has rectified the technical glitch that delayed deduction of equated monthly instalments (EMIs) of some bank customers in the past few days.
"The minor technical glitch that we observed during 2-3 days has since been rectified and there is no problem as of now," NPCI said in a statement here.
National Payments Corporation of India said EMI transfer through National Automated Clearing House (Debit) is the most popular mode of collection and hence it is fully sensitive to the needs of the industry to ensure that the system operates as per schedule.
