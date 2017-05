Equipped with modern facilities like wi-fi, LCD screens, CCTV cameras and more, the all new Tejas Express will be flagged off on the Mumbai-Goa route by Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu on May 22. Although, travellers will have to shell out 20 per cent more in terms of fares compared to the Shatabdi Express. There is an increase of more than 20 per cent in the base fare for Tejas as against the Shatabdi, news agency Press Trust of India reported quoting a railway ministry official. With additional features like smoke-and-fire detection system, the Executive Class fare in Tejas has been fixed at Rs 2,540 without food and Rs 2,940 with food.And, the Chair Car fare will be Rs 1,850 with food and Rs 1,220 without food. On the other hand, the Shatabdi fares are Rs 2,390 for the Executive Class and Rs 1,185 for the Chair Car which includes food also.Capable of running at speeds to the tune of 200 kilometres per hour, Tejas Express coaches will be equipped with a slew of on-board facilities including redesigned seats and personalised infotainment systems, the Railways Ministry said. Manufactured at the Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala, the coaches will have automatic entrance door, a first in non-suburban train in the Indian Railways.

Tejas Express train of Indian Railways introduced with modern on board facilities hv Redesigned seats with e-leather. #PromisesInMotionpic.twitter.com/VmkcyKBtXa — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 19, 2017

The trains will offer on-board facilities such as tea and coffee vending machines, snack tables and magazines, besides entertainment and local cuisine.The 19-coach Tejas train will also have bio-vacuum toilets and GPS-based passenger information display system. As promised in the budget, Tejas Express will also be pressed into service in Delhi-Chandigarh and Delhi-Lucknow sectors soon.