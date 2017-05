Tejas Express: Luxury Trains With Wifi, LCDs Set For Launch On Mumbai-Goa Route

8/#Tejas The new Journey Experience

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu on Friday inspected the upcoming Tejas Express at Delhi's Safdarjung station. Rail Coach Factory, a coach manufacturing unit of Indian Railways - one of the largest employers in the world, had the previous day rolled out the first rake of 19 coaches of Tejas Express. Indian Railways' upcoming Tejas Express trains are set to run on the Mumbai-Goa route. Capable of running at speeds to the tune of 200 kilometres per hour, Tejas Express coaches will be equipped with a slew of on-board facilities including LCD screens, redesigned seats, CCTV cameras, automatic doors, personalised infotainment systems and an advanced fire alarm system, the Railways Ministry said on microblogging site Twitter.Coaches of the luxury train service between - Tejas Express - will comprise executive class and chair cars.Here are some other things to know about the Tejas Express service:The Tejas Express trains were announced in the Rail Budget last year. Tejas Express will also run on the Delhi-Chandigarh and Surat-Mumbai routes, the Indian Railways has announced.

The trains will also offer on-board facilities such as wifi, tea and coffee vending machines, snack tables and magazines, besides entertainment and local cuisine.Tejas will showcase the future of train travel in India, the railway minister had earlier said.Catering service will be part of Tejas fares like Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains.The Tejas Express will also serve choicest cuisine curated by celebrity chefs.The newly-designed coaches are capable of running at 200 kmph. However, as the tracks cannot endure such high speed, it will be restricted to 160 kmph, RCF General Manager (GM) R P Nibaria told news agency Press Trust of India. Mr Nibaria also said he expects the Tejas Express to start operations by the end of this month. "The final decision will be taken by the Railway Board," the official said.The new coaches are fitted with improved couplers that will make the journey jerk-free and comfortable at high speed, he added.