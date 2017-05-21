Tejas Express To Start Mumbai-Goa Operations Tomorrow: 10 Things To Know

Here are 10 things to know:
Boys and Girls, Men and Women Everybody will like this infotainment on #TejasTrain#angrybirds and many more @sureshpprabhu@RailMinIndiapic.twitter.com/jSXBHQ23Kt— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) May 21, 2017
The Tejas Express service between Mumbai and Goa will halt at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Ratnagiri and Kudal stations.
India's First Tejas Express to run between Mumbai and Karmali (Goa) from 22.5.2017. Bookings open from 21.5.2017 @sureshpprabhupic.twitter.com/WSeDeG5jAI— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) May 20, 2017
