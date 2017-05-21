NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Tejas Express To Start Mumbai-Goa Operations Tomorrow: 10 Things To Know

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu will flag off the first Tejas Express train from Mumbai to Karmali, Goa on May 22.
Edited by Sandeep Singh | Last Updated: May 21, 2017 16:21 (IST)
Tejas Express trains are capable of running at speeds to the tune of 200 kilometres per hour
The Indian Railways' luxury train service Tejas Express is set to begin operations on Monday. Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu will flag off the first Tejas Express train from Mumbai to Karmali, Goa on May 22, the Central Railways said on microblogging site Twitter. The Tejas Express - which will offer on-board facilities such as LCD screens, wifi, CCTV cameras, redesigned seats, bigger luggage racks and automatic doors to its passengers, personalised infotainment systems and an advanced fire alarm system - is capable of running at speeds to the tune of 200 kilometres per hour and boasts of improved couplers that will make the journey jerk-free and comfortable at high speed.

Here are 10 things to know:

On-board facilities on Tejas Express coaches will include tea and coffee vending machines, snack tables and magazines, besides entertainment and local cuisine.

Bookings for the Tejas Express service opened from May 21.

The Tejas Express will start between Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Mumbai and Karmali, Goa on Monday. The inaugural train will leave from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai at 3:25 pm on Monday, and will arrive at Karmali at 12:35 am the next day, the Central Railway said.

The Tejas Express service between Mumbai and Goa will halt at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Ratnagiri and Kudal stations.

Tejas Express will also run on the Delhi-Chandigarh and Surat-Mumbai routes, the Indian Railways has said.

Tejas Express trains will be available five days a week under its non-monsoon schedule.

Coaches of the luxury train service will comprise executive class and chair cars.

From Mumbai to Goa, it will start at 5:00 am on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and 2:30 pm on the same days from Goa to Bombay.

The service will be reduced to three days a week during its monsoon schedule - from June 10 to October 31, the Railways Ministry said on Twitter.

Travellers will have to shell out more than 20 per cent more in base fare compared to Shatabdi Express, news agency Press Trust of India reported quoting a railway ministry official. The Executive Class fare for Tejas Express service has been fixed at Rs. 2,540 without food and Rs. 2,940 with food.

Story first published on: May 21, 2017 16:21 (IST)
