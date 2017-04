It looks like WhatsApp is joining the WhatsApp moment in Indian banking! https://t.co/kESQMsETqq — Nandan Nilekani (@NandanNilekani) April 5, 2017

Where I argue that India’s digital cash economy has reached tipping point https://t.co/TJN18p30oD — Nandan Nilekani (@NandanNilekani) April 3, 2017

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani welcomed popular instant messaging app WhatsApp's possible entry into India's digital payments space. According to a job advertisement on WhatsApp's website, the company is looking to hire a digital transactions lead in India with a technical and financial background and "ability to understand and explain UPI (Unified Payments Interface), BHIM , Aadhar number". India is WhatsApp's biggest market, home to 200 million of its billion plus global users. Nandan Nilekani, the architect of biometrics-based citizen identification program Aadhaar, said on microblogging site Twitter: "It looks like WhatsApp is joining the WhatsApp moment in Indian banking!" UPI or Unified Payments Interface and the BHIM app enable money transfers and merchant payments using mobile numbers. Tech czar Mr Nilekani, former chairman of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), is currently an advisor to the government.Speaking at an event a couple of years ago, Mr Nilekani had said the Indian financial services sector was witnessing its " WhatsApp movement " just like the short messaging service field of mobile phone industry underwent in 2009. India was moving towards a cashless transaction mechanism and a more digital transaction mode with the emergence of services like Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), mobile wallets, direct cash transfers, payments banks and others, he had then said. (WhatsApp also added in its advertisement that the responsibilities of the Digital Transactions Lead, India would include:Providing friendly and efficient customer support to WhatsApp users in India with inquiries related to digital transactionsTroubleshooting user issues and escalate issues to developers and other cross-functional partnersBe an advocate for the users of our digital transactions service to the rest of the companyCollaboration with banks to resolve WhatsApp user issues

"India is an important country for WhatsApp, and we're understanding how we can contribute more to the vision of Digital India," a WhatsApp spokesman said, referring to a flagship government programme that aims to boost the use of Internet-based services in the country."We're exploring how we might work with companies that share this vision and continuing to listen closely to feedback from our users," the spokesman said, declining to elaborate further.There has been a massive growth in digital transaction volumes - including credit/debit cards, mobile banking/m-wallets and UPI - in India, ever since the government banned notes of Rs 500 and 1,000 in November last year.In keeping with his push to steer India towards a digital economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30, 2016 launched e-wallet app BHIM. Aadhaar-based mobile payment application BHIM was aimed at allowing people to make digital payments directly from their bank accounts.In February, WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton met IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to discuss ways in which the company could contribute to India's vision for digital commerce.WhatsApp's move into India's digital payments segment would replicate similar moves by messaging apps like Tencent Holdings' WeChat in China.(With agency inputs)