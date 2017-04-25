You Can Now Pay Home Loan EMIs From Provident Fund Deposits

Over four crore subscribers of the retirement fund body EPFO can now make down payment and pay EMIs from their EPF accounts to buy homes. The subscribers of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will be able to withdraw up to 90 per cent of their accumulations in their PF account for purchase of homes.



The EPFO has amended the scheme by inserting a new paragraph - 68 BD - to the Employees' Provident Funds (EPF) Scheme, 1952, to enable a subscriber to make down payment to buy homes and pay EMIs through the EPF account, a senior official said.



The official said, "Since the labour ministry has issued a notification for the purpose, the scheme stands amended." Under the new provision, an EPF subscriber being a member of a co-operative or housing society with at least 10 members can withdraw up to 90 per cent from the fund for purchase of a dwelling house or flat or construction of a dwelling house and acquisition of site.

It also provides that monthly instalments for repayments of any outstanding payment or interest may also be paid from the amount to the government, housing agency, primary lending agency and banks concerned.However, the withdrawal facility from the PF account will be available to only those PF members who fulfil the conditions prescribed. One, the member applying under this window should have contributed to the fund for at least three years.The facility will be available only once to every member during his or her lifetime. The rule applies to all those who together with their subscriber spouse have at least Rs 20,000 in their accounts.