You Can Transfer PF Money To NPS And It Is Not Taxable: 10 Things To Know

The funds transferred from a recognised provident fund (PF) account to a National Pension System (NPS) account will not attract any tax, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) said in a circular dated March 6. "The amount so transferred from recognised Provident Fund/Superannuation Fund to NPS is not treated as income of the current year and hence not taxable," the pension fund regulator said, while outlining the procedure for transfer. In 2016-17 Budget, the government had announced that the subscribers from recognised Provident Funds and Superannuation Funds would be able to transfer their corpus from PF to NPS without any tax implication. NPS is a defined contribution retirement fund and helps an individual create a retirement corpus.
Here are 10 things to know:
1) The person who wants to transfer his PF fund should have an active NPS Tier 1 account. The account can be either opened through the employer (where NPS is implemented) or through banks/non-banks entities registered as Points-of-Presence or online at NPS Trust website.
